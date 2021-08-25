PM assigned as Head of National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 25 chaired a ceremony to announce Decision 1438/QD-TTg on strengthening the apparatus of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 25 chaired a ceremony to announce Decision 1438/QD-TTg on strengthening the apparatus of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
According to the Decision, PM Chinh was assigned as the head of the committee, with his deputies consisting of Deputy PM Le Minh Khai, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam, Deputy PM Le Van Thanh and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh. The committee also includes ten other members.
The committee is responsible for building plans and setting out tasks and measures for drastic, timely, suitable, and effective pandemic prevention and control following directions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, the National Assembly, and the Government.
It is also set to lead and make directions regarding COVID-19 prevention and control and health care tasks, ensuring social security and social safety and order.
