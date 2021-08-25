Society Soldiers deliver food to pandemic-hit residents Not only providing treatment to COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City, soldiers are also helping deliver food and aid to households as the city tightens restrictions on movement amid an increasing surge of coronavirus cases. The soldiers in this report are from Division 302, Military Zone 7.

Society Visiting Le Thuy to commemorate legendary General Vo Nguyen Giap People have paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birthday at his rustic house in An Xa village, Le Thuy district, in central Quang Binh province. To the Vietnamese people, he was not only a wartime hero but also an icon who dedicated his life to the development of the country.

Society Agreement on new location of US Embassy in Vietnam signed Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Vietnam Christopher Klein and Director of the Hanoi municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Bui Duy Cuong on August 25 signed an agreement on the new location of the headquarters of the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Society World Bank, Japan support Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 The World Bank (WB) and the Institute for Social Development Studies (ISDS) have recently signed a financing deal worth 2.75 million USD for a project on strengthening COVID-19 response capacity at the grassroots level in Vietnam.