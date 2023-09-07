Politics Vietnamese PM meets with Indian, Bangladeshi leaders in Jakarta Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 7.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on September 6 organised an event marking Vietnam’s 78th National Day, drawing the participation of more than 500 guests.

Politics UK, Vietnam now closer than ever: British Ambassador The UK and Vietnam are now closer to each other than ever with their relations at an all-time high and boasting much potential for the years to come, according to UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.