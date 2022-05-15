Politics Greek President arrives in Hanoi for official visit to Vietnam Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation of Greece arrived in Hanoi on May 15 afternoon, beginning their four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics PM visits hotel where President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation visited Omni Parket House Hotel where late President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, on May 14 (local time) as part of his working trip to the US.

Politics NA Chairman arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane at noon on May 15, beginning their official visit to Laos.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with USAID Administrator Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power in Washington D.C on May 13 (local time), as part of his activities while on a working visit to the US.