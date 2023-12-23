Politics Conference spotlights achievements, outlook of Vietnam-India ties Vietnamese and Indian scholars and experts gathered at a conference in Hanoi on December 22 to discuss achievements of the Vietnam-India relations over the past 50 years and outlook for the bilateral ties in the future.

Politics PM receives Chairman of Adani Group in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 22 received Gautam Adani, Chairman of India's major infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group which is currently exploring an investment of around 10 billion USD in Vietnam over the next decade.

Politics Indian scholar hails Vietnam’s diplomatic achievements The "bamboo diplomacy" approach, coupled with a flexible foreign policy, has brought numerous achievements for Vietnam in its international relations this year, said Prof. Bharti Chhibber, an Indian expert in Vietnamese studies and ASEAN external policy.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.