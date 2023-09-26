Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Brazil Comprehensive Partnership Brazil has always been the largest and most important partner of Vietnam in South America. Along with an increase in economic - trade cooperation, cultural - educational - tourism exchanges between the two countries continue to be strengthened, acting as bridges to bring the two countries’ peoples closer together.

Politics Hanoi delegation visits China’s Guangdong province Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, met with Huang Kunming, Politburo member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Secretary of the Guangdong Party Committee, on September 25 as part of the Vietnamese official’s ongoing visit to China.

Politics Defence Minister receives outgoing Lao ambassador Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on September 25 hosted a reception for Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang who came to say goodbye before ending his tenure in Vietnam.