Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the announcement of the opening of an air route linking Melbourne and Hanoi by Vietjet Air (Photo: VNA)

However, PM Chinh held that the cooperation results remained modest compared to the potential and space for cooperation between the two countries.Therefore, he called on businesses, associations and investors of the two countries to further promote their collaboration and pledged that the two governments will continue to create favourable conditions for their cooperation.The Vietnamese Government will continue to promote three strategic breakthroughs in terms of institutions, infrastructure and human resources, simplify administrative procedures and cut costs for investors, he said, proposing the Australian side to assist Vietnam in these fields.PM Chinh suggested that the two sides optimise traditional growth motivations of investment, export and consumption, and promote new driving forces such as digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, knowledge-based economy and sharing economy on the foundation of innovation, science and technology. The two countries should also boost tourism and education cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges, he added.The PM took this occasion to thank the Australian side for backing the Vietnamese community in settling down in the host country, and providing COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam during the hardest time of the pandemic.At the forum, PM Chinh witnessed the announcement of the opening of an air route linking Melbourne and Hanoi by Vietjet Air. First flights on the route are scheduled to operate on June 3 with two return flights per week.Vietjet is currently operating 58 flights per week between Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and the five largest cities of Australia - Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.Within the forum’s framework, agencies and businesses of the two nations also exchanged many memoranda of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in various fields, including aviation, education and training, offshore wind power development, and high-tech agriculture.Earlier the same day, PM Chinh cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Australia - Vietnam Policy Institute at RMIT University, which aims to conduct researches on the strategic relations between Australia and Vietnam, contributing to effectively implementing Australia'a Southeast Asian Economic Strategy to 2040.PM Chinh expressed his belief that the institute’s activities in providing policy consultancy to the two governments will help deepen the bilateral relationship, making it more practical and effective across all fields for the growth of each country and people of both nations, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.According to RMIT President Prof. Alec Cameron, through nearly 25 years of operations in Vietnam, the university has trained 20,000 Vietnamese students.PM Chinh proposed that RMIT invest more in enhancing the quality of its infrastructure and making long-term investment in Vietnam, thus contributing to promoting education-training cooperation between the two countries./.