Politics Vietnamese naval ship joins naval exercise in Indonesia Ship 20 of the Naval Region 3’s Brigade 172 anchored in Makassar, Sulawesi, Indonesia, on June 4 to participate in the 4th Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK), according to the Quan doi Nhan dan newspaper.

Politics Vietnamese delegation active at 20th Shangri-La Dialogue The Vietnamese delegation to the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue, led by Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, attended plenary sessions, the official banquet and bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, which took place in Singapore from June 2-4.

Politics Australian Prime Minister wraps up Vietnam visit Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his entourage left Hanoi on June 4 evening, concluding a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.