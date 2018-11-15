At the meeting (Source: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged member states of the East Asia Summit (EAS) to strengthen connectivity in their legal systems, infrastructure, and digitization process during the 33th EAS in Singapore on November 15.



Addressing the event, the PM said the EAS needs to maintain dialogue, build trust and support collective efforts to uphold international law, form and abide by a code of conduct, refrain from unilateral actions, and support the peaceful settlement of differences.



Discussing regional and global issues of concern, the leader said a stable and peaceful environment is a prerequisite for development cooperation, and striving for such a goal is a common responsibility for many countries, including EAS member states.



Regarding the East Sea issue, he stressed that ASEAN always upholds self-restraint, increases dialogues, builds trust, prevents militarisation, abides by international law, refrains from the use or threat to use force, and settles disputes and differences by peaceful means in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



The leader called on countries to support such principles of the bloc with specific actions.



Participants agreed to continue strengthening the EAS as a leading dialogue mechanism about strategic issues in the region in an open, inclusive and rule-based architecture with ASEAN at the central position.



They adopted five EAS declarations on preventing plastic waste at sea, ASEAN smart cities, strengthening cooperation in communications tech security and digital economy, countering threats of foreign terrorist fighters, and nuclear security.



In the afternoon of the same day, the summit was wrapped up with the participation of leaders of ASEAN member states as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia, and the US. The Chairmanship of ASEAN 2021 was transferred over to Thailand.



The Vietnamese PM and his spouse then returned home, successfully concluding their trip to attend the summit and related meetings. –VNA