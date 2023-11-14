Politics World Bank seek partnership with Vietnam in energy development Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics HCM City, China’s Yunnan province promote cooperation Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan received visiting President of Yunnan province's Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Liu Xiaokai on November 14, discussing cooperation between the two localities in the time to come.

Videos National news agencies of Vietnam, Armenia sign cooperation deal A signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement between Vietnam News Agency and Armenia’ news agency (Armenpress) was held in Hanoi on November 14. ​

Politics Vietnamese, Lao fronts enjoy fruitful cooperation: officials Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha received a delegation of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee led by its Vice President Inlavanh Keobounphanh in Hanoi on November 14.