Society Requiem held for Vietnamese martyrs in Laos A requiem was held in Luang Prabang, Laos, on July 20 for Vietnamese and Lao martyrs who laid down their lives in Laos for the national liberation and the international missions of the two neighboring countries, on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Society Two pangolins handed over to authorities in Binh Phuoc Two Java pangolins, also known as the Malaysian or Sunda pangolin, weighing 3kg in total, were handed over to authorities in Phu Rieng district, the southern province of Binh Phuoc on July 20.

Society HCM City struggles with labour shortage in hotel and restaurant sector Despite a gradual recovery in the tourist sector after the COVID-19 pandemic, Ho Chi Minh City is grappling with a serious shortage of personnel in various sectors, particularly in hotels and restaurants.