Politics Vietnam, Laos foster judicial cooperation More than 100 judicial officials from the Ministries of Justice of Vietnam and Laos and their provinces along the shared border and provinces setting up twin relations with Lao localities gathered at a conference in the central province of Nghe An on August 24 to discuss measures to further strengthen their judicial cooperation.

Politics NA Chairman delighted at Vietnam – RoK ties Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at the development of ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) during a reception in Hanoi on August 24 for President of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Kim Tae-nyeon.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen cooperation in border protection The Border Guard Command of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the Gendarmerie Command of Mondulkiri province of Cambodia held talks on August 24 to evaluate the outcomes of their coordination in protecting political security, and social order and safety along the shared border in 2021 and cooperation orientations for 2022.

Politics Leaders extend congratulations to Ukraine on Independence Day Top leaders of Vietnam on August 24 extended congratulations to their Ukrainian counterparts on the country’s Independence Day (August 24).