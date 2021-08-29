Business Vietnam scores high in employee experience A study has found that Vietnamese small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) scored an average of 92 percent in employee experience, 8 percent higher than other countries in the region.

Business Infographic Vietnam to raise market share of locally-made products Vietnamese products are expected to account for over 85% of the stocks at modern distribution channels by 2025, according to a project to develop the domestic market.

Business Vietnamese, Singaporean firms tap FTAs with EU, UK to expand cooperation A webinar discussing ways for Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses can fully tap opportunities brought by free trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union (EU) and the UK to expand their cooperation was jointly held by the Vietnam Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore on August 28.

Business Hanoi supports consumption of OCOP products The capital city of Hanoi has been implementing solutions to open up sales channels as the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the production and circulation of goods, in particular 'One Commune, One Product' (OCOP) goods.