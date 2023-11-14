An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 14 chaired the sixth meeting of the Steering Committee for Administrative Reform via a videoconference linking 63 cities and provinces nationwide.

PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, said with the direction of the Party Central Committee, National Assembly, Government and Prime Minister, there have been positive changes in the reform of institutions, administrative procedures, and the organisation of State administrative apparatus. This is also the case with the civil service regime, public finance, and e-Government building. Among them, institutional, administrative and civil service regime reforms have shown significant improvements, contributing to the country's socio-economic development.

He asked members of the committee to work closely with ministries, agencies and People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to perform assigned tasks. The goal is to advance administrative reform, improve the business environment, and create great conditions for citizens and businesses.

The committee reported that the Government and PM have issued resolutions, directives, and official dispatches to accelerate the disbursement of public investment, improve the business environment, streamline administrative procedures, and strengthen discipline and order.

Since 2021, about 2,500 business regulations have been cut and simplified. Ministries have streamlined 437 administrative procedures related to citizen documents. Twenty-one out of 22 ministries and 61 out of 63 provinces and centrally-run cities have published lists of internal administrative procedures.

Several important regulations and policies related to public service and civil servants have been issued.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Ministries and agencies recorded an online application rate of about 80.7%, marking a 1.5-fold rise from 2022. For localities, it is about 63.5%, up 1.8 times year on year.

As many as 35 out of 53 essential public services are supplied online. All 63 localities have completed the connection and data sharing between the national population database and the public service portal. Over 84.7 million chip-based ID cards have been issued while more than 45 million VneID accounts have been activated./.