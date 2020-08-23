Politics August Revolution, National Day marked in Canada The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a ceremony in Toronto on August 20 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam, China to hold celebrations for 20th anniversary of land border treaty Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will co-chair celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–China Land Border Treaty and the 10th anniversary of the implementation of three legal documents on land border, in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 23.

Politics Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

Politics Vietnam calls on int’l community to support Somalia Vietnam calls on international partners to assist the Somali Government in easing socio-economic difficulties and coping with humanitarian needs, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN.