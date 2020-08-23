PM commends HCM City’s development solutions
Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke highly of the development solutions proposed by Ho Chi Minh City and suggested the southern metropolis include them into the draft political report of the municipal Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) speaks at the working session with the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke highly of the development solutions proposed by Ho Chi Minh City and suggested the southern metropolis include them into the draft political report of the municipal Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.
He made the remarks at a working session with the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee in Hanoi on August 23.
An economic hub of the nation, HCM City should focus on innovation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution by applying criteria of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.
He also pointed to some shortcomings such as unexpected economic growth, big gaps in living standards, and social problems.
The leader urged HCM City to take lead nationwide in improving both natural and investment environment.
Regarding the development tasks for 2020-2025, the PM suggested the city focus on science-technology solutions, innovative reforms, human resources, climate change adaptation, and infrastructure improvements.
HCM City should expand integration in its development strategy, as well as reform its growth models based on applying science-technology and promoting innovation.
He proposed the city to increase the level of investment for research and development to 5-7 percent of the local budget./.