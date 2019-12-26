PM commits more incentives for SMEs
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that the Government will create more favourable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now account for 90 percent of the total in the country.
He made the statement during a meeting in Hanoi on December 26 with a delegation from the Vietnam Association of SMEs (VINASME), along with leaders of ministries, agencies.
The PM said the meeting will help deal with their difficulties and acquire their suggestions to contribute to national development.
He asked authorities at all levels to provide all possible support for SMEs, and wished that SMEs would operate effectively and sustainably to achieve the goal of having 1 million SMEs next year.
They were urged to adopt more technological advances, help the government improve business climate and pay attention to social welfare.
The Government Office and the Ministry of Planning and Investment were assigned to collect feedback at the meeting to submit to the Government, ministries and agencies for consideration.
VINASME leaders proposed reviewing programmes and policies since the Law on Support for SMEs took effect over two years ago, so as to make proper adjustments.
They suggested that authorities should consider night-time economy to stimulate consumption and develop tourism./.
