Innovation challenge for SMEs launched
The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2020 was officially launched on December 12 to support the development of Vietnam’s rising technology eco-system.
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung (third from right) and representatives from Qualcomm cut the ribbon to launch Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2020. (Photo courtesy of Qualcomm)
The contest will be open to innovative small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and encourage them to design new products in 5G, Internet of Things, machine learning, smart cities, wearable devices and multimedia utilising mobile platforms and technologies of Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.
This will offer an opportunity to help Vietnamese entrepreneurs enter new markets around the globe.
The application will be open after the Lunar New Year. Ten finalists will be selected to move forward to the incubation stage which will involve business coaching, access to engineering resources at Qualcomm Vietnam’s Hanoi labs for product development and assistance in protecting intellectual property through guidance in the filing of patents.
Qualcomm Vietnam which is well-known for breakthrough technologies like 5G will hold a series of roadshows in cities across the country next year to offer information about the challenge.
Details of the application will be announced on its website.
At the challenge’s launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said developing an innovation start-up eco-system has been one of the top priorities of the Vietnamese Government in recent years.
As the agency assigned by the Government to be in charge of innovation, the Ministry of Science and Technology has closely co-operated with other ministries, agencies and localities to implement specific plans to promote the formation and development of Vietnam’s innovation start-up eco-system, especially in a number of important technology areas which the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge focuses on developing.
“We strongly support this initiative to create a platform for people and start-ups with innovative ideas in Việt Nam. We hope to set an example in innovation and entrepreneurship with the Vietnam Innovation Challenge,” he said.
Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of global business operations, said: “The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge is an exciting new programme that builds on our close work with Vietnam’s growing mobile technology industry over the past several years. We are delighted to receive support from many Vietnamese Government agencies, especially the Ministry of Science and Technology, for the development of Vietnam’s domestic technology capabilities and help local companies realise their global ambitions.”/.