Business Vietnam’s foreign trade to exceed 500 billion USD in 2019 Vietnam’s foreign trade turnover is likely to surpass 500 billion USD in 2019, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at a press conference in Hanoi on December 12.

Business PM hails contributions by Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee The impressive results of cooperation in trade and investment between Vietnam and Japan in recent years were greatly contributed by the Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee under the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Business PM promises to create optimal conditions for US enterprises Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed the Vietnamese government’s determination to reform the country’s business environment and provide all possible support for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to do business in Vietnam.

Business Promotional campaigns fail to lift automobile sales Car sales in November failed to meet expectations even though the year-end shopping season has started and despite various discounts of up to hundreds of millions of dong.