Politics NA Chairman Hue’s visit to deepen Vietnam – Thailand enhanced strategic partnership: Official Vice chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Thailand by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from December 7-10, saying that it demonstrates the importance that Vietnam attaches to the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA leaders meet T78 Friendship School's former teachers, students National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on December 6 met with nearly 300 teachers and students in different generations of T78 Friendship High School within the framework of the Vietnamese leader's working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Politics Top legislator’s visit to mark milestone in Vietnam-Thailand parliamentary cooperation: Ambassador National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Thailand will mark a new and important milestone in parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh has said.

Politics Thailand’s National Day marked in HCM City The Thai Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on December 5 to celebrate the 96th National Day of Thailand (December 5, 1927 -2023), which is also the birth anniversary of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Thailand's Father's Day.