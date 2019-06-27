Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has told lawmakers that he asked ministries, departments and agencies in the political system to take five synchronous measures to improve public service culture.



They were asked to amend and supplement the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees, and documents guiding the enforcement of them.



They must also push forward the delegation of authority and assign tasks to heads of agencies to tighten discipline in public service, enhance inspections of legal enforcement and deal with violations in line with the law.



The third measure is to intensify inspections of public services and strictly deal with violations.



More communication activities will be conducted to enhance civil servants and public employees’ sense of responsibility and rule obedience.



Administrative procedures must be made open and transparent while administrative reforms stepped up, focusing on the use of modern technology to cut procedures, practise thrift, prevent wastefulness, and improve work efficiency.-VNA