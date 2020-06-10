PM gives green light to new industrial park in Binh Phuoc
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decision on the construction and operation of the Ledana Industrial Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.
The project spans 424.54 ha in Loc Ninh district’s Loc Thanh commune. Construction will cost 1.2 trillion VND (52.05 million USD), of which 200 billion VND is to come from the investor, the Le Dai Nam International Corporation.
The PM requested that the project be completed within five years of his decision.
The investor is responsible for ensuring capital sources and that environmental protection is in line with the law.
The provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies, meanwhile, have been assigned to monitor the project and work with the investor on site clearance and compensation.
Part of the southern key economic zone, Binh Phuoc is set to become an industrialised province by 2030 with a gross regional domestic product (GDRP) standing among the top 15 in the country./.