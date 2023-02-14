Politics Minister of Foreign Affairs receives former French Prime Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on February 14 for former Prime Minister of France Edouard Philippe, who is now Mayor of Le Havre city.

Politics Vietnam, El Salvador seek ways to foster cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his El Salvador counterpart Alexandra Hill Tinoco, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from February 14-16, reached consensus on orientations and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation during their talks in Hanoi on February 14.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam views Brazil as important partner in South America: ambassador Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa said Vietnam always views Brazil as a major and important partner in South America at a recent meeting with officials of the host country’s state of Goiás.