PM inspects combat readiness of mobile police force
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected combat readiness of the mobile police force under the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on January 21, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth from right) visits the mobile police force (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspected combat readiness of the mobile police force under the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on January 21, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
PM Phuc lauded the mobile police force for its efforts to build a strong security posture, promptly discover and defeat all sabotage plans by hostile forces, ensuring absolute safety for major celebrations held in the country.
Under any circumstance, the PM called on them to demonstrate a strong political will and absolute loyalty to the Party, Fatherland and people, as well as heighten the spirit of revolutionary vigilance.
According to the government leader, the mobile public force has mobilised collective power of the entire political system to fulfill tasks assigned by the Party, State and people. Many of them even laid down their lives to protect national security and social safety and order.
He asked the force to improve professional expertise and stay closer with the people to protect their legitimate interests.
Initially, PM Phuc requested the mobile police force to ensure absolute safety for activities during the Lunar New Year festival, events related to the ASEAN Summit 2020 to be held in Vietnam, the party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Party Congress and other major events of the country.
He asked the Ministry of Public Security to continue with schemes to build a regular, elite and modern people’s public security force, thus meeting demand in the new situation.
The PM believed that officers and soldiers of the people’s public security force, and the mobile police force in particular, will accomplish their assigned tasks, thus helping to firmly safeguard the nation.
Also the same day, PM Phuc visited and inspected combat readiness at the General Department of Military Intelligence./.
PM Phuc lauded the mobile police force for its efforts to build a strong security posture, promptly discover and defeat all sabotage plans by hostile forces, ensuring absolute safety for major celebrations held in the country.
Under any circumstance, the PM called on them to demonstrate a strong political will and absolute loyalty to the Party, Fatherland and people, as well as heighten the spirit of revolutionary vigilance.
According to the government leader, the mobile public force has mobilised collective power of the entire political system to fulfill tasks assigned by the Party, State and people. Many of them even laid down their lives to protect national security and social safety and order.
He asked the force to improve professional expertise and stay closer with the people to protect their legitimate interests.
Initially, PM Phuc requested the mobile police force to ensure absolute safety for activities during the Lunar New Year festival, events related to the ASEAN Summit 2020 to be held in Vietnam, the party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Party Congress and other major events of the country.
He asked the Ministry of Public Security to continue with schemes to build a regular, elite and modern people’s public security force, thus meeting demand in the new situation.
The PM believed that officers and soldiers of the people’s public security force, and the mobile police force in particular, will accomplish their assigned tasks, thus helping to firmly safeguard the nation.
Also the same day, PM Phuc visited and inspected combat readiness at the General Department of Military Intelligence./.