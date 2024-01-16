Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics NA Vice Chairman: Vietnam values traditional friendship with Czech Republic Vietnam always attaches importance to developing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with its traditional partner countries, of which the Czech Republic is one of the priority partners, said National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong.

Politics Congratulations to 29th congress of Japanese Communist Party The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on January 15 sent a congratulatory message to the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) on the opening of the latter's 29th Congress.

Videos NA opens fifth extraordinary meeting The 15th National Assembly started its fifth extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 15, in the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.