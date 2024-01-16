PM lands in Switzerland, starting trip to attend WEF Annual Meeting 2024
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on January 16 morning (local time), starting a trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
At the airport, the Government leader and his entourage were welcomed by Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phung The Long, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai – head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva, the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and Permanent Mission, and Vietnamese people in the European country.
During the trip, PM Chinh is scheduled to chair, attend, and deliver remarks at several events of the WEF Annual Meeting 2024, including a seminar on investment attraction in the semiconductor industry, the WEF Country Strategic Dialogue on Vietnam, a policy dialogue, a seminar on promoting new growth drivers in the country, and a discussion on promoting the role of global cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
On this occasion, he will meet with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Prof. Klaus Schwab, and engage in bilateral meetings with leaders of some countries, international organisations, and WEF member businesses. He will also address a seminar on Switzerland’s experience in and model of developing international financial centres, and receive executives of some leading enterprises of Switzerland.
PM Chinh’s participation in numerous activities at the WEF Annual Meeting 2024 demonstrates Vietnam’s active and responsible contributions to the event, thereby helping the international community learn more about the country’s potential, cooperation opportunities, role, and stature in the world so as to maximise resources for national development, and also enhancing cooperation with Switzerland, particularly in finance - banking./.