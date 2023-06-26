Society Remains of volunteer soldier brought home from Laos A memorial ceremony and a reburial service were held in the northern province of Yen Bai June 25 for Lo Van Noi, a Vietnamese volunteer soldier who laid down his life in Laos during war time.

Society Foreign Ministry gets plan ready for citizen protection in Russia The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Vietnamese Embassy and representative missions in Russia to get plans ready for protecting Vietnamese citizens in Rostov-on-Don and some areas in southern Russia where the security and order situation has shown complicated developments.

Society Vu Khoan - an important public intellectual: US Professor Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan was an important public intellectual, a technocrat with political opinions and ideas and an economist who had made significant contributions to the construction and development of Vietnam, especially in the process of opening up, bringing the country into deep integration with the world.

Society Hanoi makes huge leap in global livability ranking Hanoi joins Wellington of New Zealand, Auckland of New Zealand, Perth of Australia, and Bucharest of Romania in the top five cities in the world to make the most significant improvements to their overall livability rankings, according to CNN.