Society Korean firms present scholarships to Vietnamese students A total of 115 outstanding students received scholarships worth 1.15 billion VND (about 47,500 USD) from 61 Korean enterprises at the Korean Entrepreneur Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Festival on November 29 in Hanoi.

Society Microsoft Office specialist, graphic design contests launched in Vietnam The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship – Viettel (MOSWC-Viettel) and the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship (ACPWC) 2024 were jointly launched in Vietnam by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and IIG Vietnam on November 29.

Society Party leader’s book gives guideline for promoting national solidarity Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe, has shared his thoughts about a new book on the promotion of the great national solidarity tradition written by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Society Ensuring employment, social welfare creates motivation for economic development: Official Ensuring employment and social welfare for people is an important and regular task and responsibility of both the political and social systems, and always receives due attention of the Party and State, contributing to motivating economic growth, maintaining political stability, and demonstrating Vietnam's commitment to implement the Sustainable Development Goals to 2030.