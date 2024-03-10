PM Chinh witnesses the exchange of cooperation agreements between Waikato University and some Vietnamese universities (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh at the meeting with NZ business delegates (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, Waikato University and several Vietnamese universities exchanged four cooperation agreements and Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son presented the “For the Cause of Vietnam’s Education” insignia to Prof. Quigley.PM Chinh also hosted a reception for Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges and executives of several NZ companies on March 10, during which he called for the business community’s resolve and efforts to raise bilateral trade to 2 billion USD.He affirmed that the fields which NZ firms are interested in in Vietnam have great potential and are in line with Vietnam’s priorities, urging NZ firms to continue working with Vietnamese ministries and agencies on specific projects.The NZ business delegates asked the Vietnamese Government to continue creating favourable conditions for investment and business activities in Vietnamese, citing some areas such as renewable energy, real estate, aviation and fruit and vegetables trade./.