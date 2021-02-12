Politics Lao top legislator pays Tet visit to Vietnam’s officers, soldiers working at Laos' NA House Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Pany Yathotou paid a visit on February 11 to officers and soldiers of Army Corps 11 of the Vietnam People’s Army who are working on the construction of the Lao NA House, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Politics Standing member of Party Central Committee‘s Secretariat pays Tet visit to soldiers Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee‘s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong made a visit to Division 9 of IV Corps on February 11, just one day before the Lunar New Year (Tet), to extend Tet wishes to the officers and soldiers.

Politics Vietnam re-affirms commitment to int’l cooperation to fight terrorism Vietnam has underlined the need to strengthen international and regional cooperation, prevent terrorist financing and help countries timely detect and stop terrorizing plots in responding to terrorism.

Politics Top leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 10 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).