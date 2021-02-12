PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian leaders
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with Lao, Cambodian leaders (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held separate phone talks with Lao Party General Secretary and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, and Cambodia People’s Party President and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 11.
During their talks, the sides expressed their joy at the fine cooperation outcomes over the past year as well as the efforts to further develop the Vietnam – Laos and Vietnam – Cambodia relations. The foreign leaders congratulated Vietnam on its achievements recorded in 2020 and the success of its recent 13th National Party Congress.
The three leaders are scheduled to have a joint online meeting in the first quarter of 2021 to discuss measures to bring relations of the three fraternal neighbours to a new height, for common development and prosperity.
On the occasion of the lunar new year, the year of the buffalo, the foreign leaders extended their greetings to the Vietnamese Party, State and people./.