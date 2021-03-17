Politics Vietnam must keep on pursuing twin goals: PM Vietnam must keep on pursuing the twin goals of effectively combating COVID-19 and boosting economic growth in the “new normal”, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a meeting on March 17 morning.

Politics Deputy Defence Minister wants more Vietnamese flags on world peacekeeping map Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh, has expressed a hope that Vietnam will continue to send peacekeeping forces to more areas and plant more Vietnamese flags on the world peacekeeping map.

Politics Top leader hosts newly-accredited ambassadors Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong received letters of credentials submitted by the new Ambassadors of Panama, Singapore and Indonesia to Vietnam, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 17.

Politics Vietnam concerned about military escalation in Yemen Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, expressed his concern over the military escalation in Yemen, especially Marib and Taiz.