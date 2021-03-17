PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Philippine ambassador
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre at the meeting in Hanoi on March 17 (Photo: VNA)
Congratulating Banos Montealegre on his appointment as the ambassador of the Philippines to Vietnam, PM Phuc said over the past years, relations between the two countries have been flourishing in various fields, especially maritime cooperation.
For his part, the Philippine diplomat congratulated Vietnam on its successful chairmanship of ASEAN and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council in 2020, especially amid complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also offered congratulations on the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
As the two countries mark the 45th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2021, he hoped that they will co-organise many celebratory activities so as to further intensify bilateral links.
As the countries have enjoyed growing relations, particularly maritime cooperation, he proposed stronger coordination in this regard.
Montealegre also suggested Vietnam share more experience in COVID-19 prevention and control and thanked the country for providing medical supplies to the Philippines.
He expressed his hope that the two countries will enhance cooperation in vaccine testing and development.
At the meeting, PM Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the strategic partnership with the Philippines, in which maritime cooperation has a highly crucial role to play.
He called on both sides to further step up bilateral trade and investment.
In terms of rice supply, he noted, Vietnam will ensure stable and long-term provision for the Philippines, particularly when food security becomes even more important amid impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PM also viewed the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an occasion for the countries to reinforce and elevate their relations, asking the ambassador to coordinate with relevant agencies of Vietnam to organise many practical celebratory activities./.