Politics Diplomatic sector goes along with nation’s destiny Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the diplomatic sector’s important contributions to the cause of nation building and safeguarding over the past 75 years while emphasising the necessity to modernise diplomacy, in an article marking the sector’s 75th anniversary on August 28.

Politics Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19 The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998. The Vietnamese delegation, led by National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attended the event.

Politics Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; affirming that dialogue, national solidarity and concord are key factors to the country’s stability.