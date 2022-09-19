Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of National Defence to work closely with ministries, agencies and localities to review the enforcement of legal regulations related to post-war bomb and mine clearance.

If necessary, the Ministry of National Defence has been instructed to partner with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant ministries and agencies to draft an Ordinance on overcoming the consequences of war-time bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) to submit to the Government for consideration.

Over the past more than a decade, Vietnam has cleared nearly 500,000ha of contaminated land and defused hundreds of thousands of bombs, mines and explosives.

Over 5,000 UXO victims have received medical, vocational training, job and livelihood support at a cost of more than 50 billion VND (2.17 million USD) .

Hundreds of thousands of people, especially children and residents in contaminated areas, have also learned how to avoid UXO accidents./.