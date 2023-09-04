Workers are constructing the foundation system and viaduct piers on the Can Tho - Ca Mau expressway. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and localities to speed up the progress of national important transport projects.

In an official dispatch issued on September 3, the PM said the Government and steering boards for national projects have given directions to remove difficulties and obstacles, speed up the progress of key transport projects, especially expressway projects nationwide.

Investors, contractors and consulting units have actively worked even during holidays, thus up to now, the country has 1,832km of expressways in use.

The remaining sections of the eastern North-South Expressway, ring roads of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and expressways connecting the Northwestern, Central Highlands, Southwestern and Mekong Delta regions are being actively built, he said.

On behalf of the Government, PM Chinh lauded ministries and localities for their efforts and determination to complete the works on schedule with high quality.

To have about 3,000km of expressways by 2025 and 5,000km of expressways by 2030 as set in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the PM requested concerned agencies and local authorities at all levels to exert more efforts, remove difficulties, handle existing problems relating to site clearance, technical infrastructure works, exploitation and supply of construction materials so as to accelerate construction progress and put into operation the projects on schedule and ensure their quality.

They are also responsible for reviewing connections between different expressways to promote efficiency and socio-economic development of regions, localities and the whole country.

PM Chinh asked the Minister of Transport, Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises and Chairpersons of the provincial/municipal People’s Committees to have appropriate and timely encouragement and reward organisations and individuals, aiming to further enhance the emulation spirit at important national transport projects.

The PM requested the Minister of Planning and Investment to coordinate with the Minister of Finance to urgently issue documents guiding ministries, central agencies and localities on capital adjustments for tasks and projects of the socio-economic recovery and development programme and the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-25 period.

Trucks transport land to serve Long Thanh Airport project. (Photo: VNA)

The adjustments must ensure maximum disbursement of allocated capital and immediately resolve problems related to capital sources for the Eastern North-South Expressway project and other key projects. It should be completed before September 9.

The Government Office will regularly monitor and inspect the implementation of the official dispatch and report to the PM monthly./.