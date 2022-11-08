Politics Vietnam, Thailand bolster defence cooperation Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien has voiced support of cooperation contents reached during talks on November 8 between the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia and Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen. Narongpan Jittkaewtae.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia affirm resolve to further relations ​ Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is paying an official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen. On November 8, PM Chinh was welcomed by the host government leader.

Politics NA Chairman receives senior Cuban legislator in Hanoi National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 8 hosted a reception for Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics HCM City welcomes cooperation opportunities with South Australia Ho Chi Minh City welcomes cooperation opportunities with foreign partners, including those from South Australia, said Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.