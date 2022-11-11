PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Indonesian President in Phnom Penh
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 11, on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets in Phnom Penh on November 11. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 11, on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and wants to further develop its traditional friendship and strategic partnership with Indonesia.
To continue advancing the bilateral relations in a practical manner, the two leaders agreed on the need to coordinate together closely in implementing major cooperation orientations, with priority given to increasing the exchange of all-level visits.
They agreed to direct relevant ministries and agencies to promptly and effectively carry out agreements, particularly the action plan on the implementation of the strategic partnership for 2019 - 2023.
To create momentum for economic recovery, the two leaders shared the view on the necessity to promote two-way trade in a more balanced direction.
PM Chinh expressed his hope for more agricultural, aquatic, and food products of Vietnam to be exported to Indonesia.
President Widodo took note of PM Chinh’s request for measures to reduce Vietnam’s trade deficit with Indonesia and remove barriers to both countries’ exports.
The two leaders highly valued the close coordination between Vietnam and Indonesia within multilateral frameworks, especially the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations. They also concurred to strengthen ties to enhance ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality in the settlement of emerging global challenges./.