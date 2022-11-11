Politics Certificate of merit conferred upon Argentine friend of Vietnam The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 11 bestowed a certificate of merit on Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt, who has spent over five decades on conducting friendship activities with Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian National Assemblies enhance cooperation Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics Embassy promotes trade links between Vietnam, Italy’s Emilia Romagna region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has paid a working visit to the northern region of Emilia Romagna, which now accounts for more than 50% of the European country’s total export value to Vietnam, and attended a series of networking events between the local authorities and firms and their Vietnamese partners.