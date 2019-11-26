Politics Vietnam Coast Guard ship visits Japan Ship CSB 8002, carrying a mission from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command on board, departed for Japan on November 24 to visit and exchange with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

Politics Vietnamese ambassador visits Russia’s Voronezh province Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh visited Voronezh province on November 24-25 to seek ways to promote cooperation between Vietnam and Russia as well as their localities.

Politics Official affirms Vietnam’s defence policy of peace, self-defence Peace and self-defence form the basic features of Vietnam’s defence policy, which remains updated since the previous edition issued in 2009, according to Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.