PM pledges further support to Cambodia’s ASEAN Community building efforts
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged further support to Cambodia’s efforts in building a strong ASEAN Community, as he joined other ASEAN leaders at a November 10 reception held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni as part of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (4th from left) in a group photo with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (6th from left) and other ASEAN leaders (Photo: VNA)
On the basis of the two countries’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, Chinh affirmed that he will work to strengthen the sides’ coordination serving the same purpose.
The King took the occasion to thank Vietnam for her active assistance to Cambodia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.
Welcoming ASEAN leaders, King Sihamoni stressed his belief that the exchange of goodwill and sincerity between countries will contribute to strengthening the value of dialogue and cooperation, and promoting their mutual trust and understanding.
He stated Cambodia will work closely with other nations to maintain the collaboration momentum of the ASEAN Community and increase ASEAN's centrality for concerted efforts in finding solutions to current problems.
Participating ASEAN leaders voiced their support for Cambodia and said they believe that under the country's chairmanship, ASEAN summits will achieve substantive results, creating a premise and driving force for the bloc’s cooperation in the coming years in the spirit of "One Vision, One Identity, One Community"./.