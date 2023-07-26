Politics Lao official calls Vietnam an active, responsible member of ASEAN Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 28 years ago, Vietnam has shown itself as an active, proactive, and responsible member of the bloc, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.

Politics Vietnam, Israel further promote friendship, cooperation Vietnam and Israel should consider science-technology and high-tech agriculture as priority areas for cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their talks on July 25.

Politics State leader’s Vatican visit to open up prospects for bilateral ties: official President Vo Van Thuong’s visit to the Vatican on July 27 will help open up new prospects for bilateral relations in the coming time, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics President’s visit expected to open new chapter in Vietnam-Italy relations The State visit by President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse to Italy at the invitation of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the first by the State leader to a G7 member which is a strategic partner of Vietnam, is taking place in the context that the bilateral relationship is in prime time across all areas and in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.