Politics Vietnam considers strengthening ties with Laos top priority: top legislator Vietnam and its National Assembly (NA) alway consider strengthening and developing the special solidarity with Laos a top priority, affirmed NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue while hosting visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on July 13.

Politics Vietnamese, Korean foreign ministers hold phone talks Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Korean counterpart Park Jin held talks over the phone on July 13, as the two nations are celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations (December 22, 1992-2022).

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA committees exchange budget-finance experience Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s Finance - Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on July 13 with Chairman of the Lao NA's Planning, Finance and Audit Committee Leeber Leebouapao, during which they looked into cooperation orientations.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs’ committees look to boost cooperation Visiting head of the Economic, Technology and Environment Committee of the Lao National Assembly Linkham Douangsavanh had working sessions with heads of the Committee for Economic Affairs and the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment of the Vietnamese NA on July 13.