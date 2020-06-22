

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded outgoing Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Ousmane Dione for his impressive contributions to the ties between the lender and the country, during a reception in Hanoi on June 22.

The PM suggested that on his capacity as WB Country Director for four African countries in the near future, Dione will serve as a bridge to expand Vietnam’s exports to Africa.

He thanked the lender for its important contributions to Vietnam’s development, including poverty reduction projects, supply of loans and technical consultation to the finance-banking sector.

The host also expressed thanks to the WB for supporting Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19.

Dione, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on becoming an example of COVID-19 response in the world thanks to drastic directions of the Government.

He expressed his delight that the Vietnamese Government has taken note of the WB’s policy recommendations and proposed that Vietnam further step up digital transformation, offer services to the public faster and improve the operation efficiency of the State apparatus.

Speaking highly of the PM’s directions to attract more foreign direct investment, Dione said the Government’s issuance of Decree 56 on the management and use of official development assistance and preferential loans by foreign sponsors is necessary.

On water resources in Mekong River and the Mekong Delta, Dione highlighted the need to promote international cooperation in dealing with the issue and affirmed that the WB and his successor will always stand side by side with Vietnam during development process.

About the WB’s fiscal projects 2020, the PM thanked Dione for assisting Vietnam in graduating from the International Development Assistance (IDA), informing his guest that he has assigned the Finance Ministry to work with the WB on COVID-19 response loans, adding that the ministry and the Ministry of Planning and Investment have also been assigned to collect the WB’s recommendations./.