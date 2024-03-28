Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 28 hosted a reception for World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk, who came to say goodbye at the end of her tenure.



Congratulating Turk on her successful tenure in the country, Chinh spoke highly of the WB's cooperation and support for Vietnam’s Doi Moi (renewal) over the past 30 years. He noted that the bank is one of the three largest development partners and foreign loan providers of Vietnam.

According to the PM, during Turk's tenure, the WB supported Vietnam in rescheduling the repayment of International Development Association (IDA) loans, thereby assisting the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery. The WB also provided non-refundable aid for Vietnam to enhance the country’s preventive healthcare capacity.



Also during the tenure, the WB committed to mobilising resources for large-scale infrastructure projects as well as called for more non-refundable aid for Vietnam and helped the country improve institutions and enhance central and local governance through policy consultations.

The government leader suggested that the WB increase funding for Vietnam, focusing on key national projects of large scale such as those on green transition, digital transformation, urban railways, renewable energy, power transmission, smart agriculture, low carbon emissions and climate change adaptation.

Chinh expressed his hope to welcome the President of the WB to pay an official visit to Vietnam soon, contributing to promoting the partnership between the WB and Vietnam in a more practically and effectively manner.

Turk, for her part, thanked the Government, the Prime Minister and Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities for the support and assistance given to the WB and herself during her tenure, particularly the PM’s instruction on the establishment a working group to resolve problems during the implementation of projects in Vietnam.

She affirmed that the WB stands ready to continue supporting Vietnam to achieve its development targets.