Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with participants in the National Conference on Sustainable Development in Hanoi on July 5 (Photo: VNA)

– Sustainable development is an inclusive goal, not simply the task of any single ministry or sector but one that needs uniform awareness and calls on the actions of the whole society, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the National Conference on Sustainable Development in Hanoi on July 5.The Government leader said over the last three decades, Vietnam’s sustainable development strategy has always been built based on the three pillars of economic sustainability, social sustainability, and environmental sustainability.The country posted an average annual growth rate of 6.63 percent between 1986-2017, and the figure for the first six months of this year was 7.08 percent, marking the fastest rate since 2011.With an economy increasingly integrated in global value chains, Vietnam has become an attractive and trustworthy destination for foreign investors, he said, adding that the economy’s resilience has been much higher than in the past.Thanks to continuous economic growth and an effective distribution policy, the household poverty rate under the multidimensional approach has been reduced to 7 percent. Vietnam has also obtained many achievements in human development in terms of education, healthcare, and social welfare. It ranks fifth in the Happy Planet Index and second in the Asia-Pacific region.He also affirmed the country’s consistent policy of concurrently developing the economy while also protecting the environment and achieving higher standards in sustainable development.PM Phuc said the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations are a guideline for Vietnam to carry out its development strategies and reforms.He stressed the need to reform economic institutions, promote productivity, and create the best possible conditions for all people to bring into play their capabilities to build a prosperous and sustainable society.“The key point of this task is making efforts to improve the business environment and competitiveness,” he added.The PM stressed that the Government pledges to effectively protect property rights and perfect the environment for startup to encourage innovative ideas, especially among young people.He also described the role of education as the key for all people, particularly the young, to create opportunities to master the bright future of the country, and added that the Government will ensure equal learning opportunities for all so that no one is left behind due to a lack of resources.The National Conference on Sustainable Development was co-held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the National Council for Sustainable Development and Competiveness Improvement, and the World Bank.Themed “Enhancing competitiveness, realising sustainable development goals amidst the Industrial Revolution 4.0,” the event drew more than 600 delegates representing Government agencies, think tanks, international organisations, and enterprises. -VNA