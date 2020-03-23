PM sympathises with Japanese over loss caused by COVID-19
In Tokyo, Japan (Source: Xinhua)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 23 sent a letter to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, expressing sympathies for the Japanese people over the losses caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
In the letter, he also lauded efforts by the Japanese Government and people in epidemic and control and suggested enhancing cooperation in the field.
In the spirit of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership and in Vietnam’s capacity as a coordinator of the ASEAN – Japan relations for the 2018 – 2021 period, the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure, the PM proposed that the two countries continue working closely together to strongly develop the ASEAN – Japan ties, effectively promote Vietnam – Japan relations and cooperation in the fields of politics, diplomacy, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange, as well as at regional and global forums./.
