Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics NA Standing Committee to open March 23 The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.

Politics Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Party Central Committee extends greetings to LPRP on founding anniversary The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the occasion of the 65th founding anniversary of the LPRP (March 22).