PM to attend China-ASEAN Expo, China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, Guangxi province, China, from September 16-17.
The PM’s attendance at the events will be made at the invitation of the Chinese Government, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.