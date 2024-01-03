Business Dak Lak exports first macadamia lot to RoK Nutri Soil JSC held a ceremony in Buon Ma Thuot city in Dak Lak province on January 3 to send the first container of macadamia to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in 2024, which is also the first batch of the product exported to the RoK from the Central Highlands via official channels.

Business Thai Nguyen strives to attract 500 million USD of FDI in 2024 The northern province of Thai Nguyen strives to attract 15 new projects to its industrial zones, 500 million USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) and 4.5 trillion VND (over 184.4 million USD) of domestic direct investment (DDI) in 2024, according to the province’s Industrial Parks Management Board.

Business State does not encourage gold bar trading: SBV The State does not encourage the trading of gold bars, protect their prices, nor accept too large differences between domestic and global gold prices, and between SJC and other types of gold bars, said Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu.

Business Banking system posts credit growth of 13.5% in 2023 Vietnam’s credit growth reached around 13.5% in 2023 although unprecedented developments of the global economy posed formidable challenges to the country’s monetary policy, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu said on January 3.