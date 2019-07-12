Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told the central and Central Highland regions to make all-out efforts for green development, while chairing a working session in Dak Lak province on July 12 between regional localities and the subcommittee for socio-economic affairs preparing for the coming 13th Party Congress.He said the meeting aims to collect opinions for the building of the 10-year national socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030, the five-year socio-economic situation report for 2016-2020, and the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025 for submission to the congress.The PM asked the central and Central Highland regions to study an effective regional connection mechanism, review an overall plan on transport development, restructure agriculture, restore the development of the forest economy, forestry-based economy, and develop renewable energy and tourism.He told the regions to build sustainable agricultural production chains and develop road, railway and aviation transport infrastructure.Special attention should be paid to implementing social welfares for ethnic people and contributors to the national revolution, improving human resources training, and ensuring defence security in the areas.The PM held that it is necessary to increase the application of technology into production and carry out strategic breakthroughs to remove bottlenecks in the regions such as the excessive development of long-term industrial crops (like coffee and pepper) and hydropower plants.The development viewpoint for the central and Central Highland regions is development for stability, not the other way round, he stressed.The leader suggested the regions build mechanisms and policies to attract development investment suitable with the regional conditions.The central and Central Highland regions hold a significant role in defence and security as well as boast large potential for socio-economic development.Many localities in the regions report economic growth higher than the national average such as Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Lam Dong.The regions make up nearly 13 percent of the nation’s total population, and one quarter of the country’s total area.They are blessed with a lot of favourable conditions to develop various fields such as industry, tourism, service, seaport, industrial plants, and high-tech agriculture.-VNA