PM urges consistency in pandemic adaptation, socio-economic development measures
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (standing) chairs the national teleconference on November 20 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 pointed out a high risk of COVID-19 resurgence, demanding all-level authorities and sectors to take measures for pandemic adaptation and socio-economic development in a uniform and consistent manner.
The leader, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, made the request while chairing a national teleconference with the 63 provincial-level committees nationwide.
As of November 19, Vietnam recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases in the fourth wave of infections that started in late April, including 880,000 recoveries (or 82 percent) and 23,500 deaths, according to the national committee.
In more than one month of taking measures for safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling the pandemic, the country has seen 105,543 cases of community transmission, including 90,442 in the southern region (85.6 percent).
The number of community infections increased 2.9 percent, fatalities declined 46.3 percent, those under treatment at hospital down 25.3 percent, and the cases in critical conditions down 40.8 percent month on month.
The national committee said the pandemic has been basically brought under control nationwide. However, community transmission of the coronavirus tends to grow in many localities, with many cases showing no symptoms, having unknown infection sources, or being linked with people returning from pandemic-hit areas.
Blaming subjective factors for the recent unwanted situation, PM Chinh warned about COVID-19 resurgence, asking all-level authorities and sectors to have a better grasp, forecast and analysis of the situation so as to carry out feasible and effective anti-pandemic actions.
He told the Ministry of Health to complete a general strategy for COVID-19 prevention and control, and authorities and sectors to overhaul the legal basis for implementing measures for safe and flexible adaption to and effective control of COVID-19, as well as for socio-economic recovery and development, in a uniform and consistent manner at all levels.
He requested that in the immediate future, localities and sectors seriously carry out the resolution and the temporary regulations on safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of the pandemic.
The Government leader demanded localities assist one another in COVID-19 response, step up vaccination so that all people aged 18 and above will be fully inoculated by the end of 2021, build vaccination plans for children, give the third dose of vaccine for adults, and ensure sufficient and timely supply of drugs.
The PM also ordered continued communications to raise people and businesses’ awareness, effectively apply technology to COVID-19 prevention and control, issue appropriate regulations on entry into and exit from the country, and especially fight corruption and group interests during the implementation of anti-pandemic and socio-economic policies./.