Society City book street celebrates Teachers’ Day A series of cultural activities to celebrate Vietnam Teachers’ Day on November 20 are being held at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Pedestrian Street in District 1 until November 28.

Society Vietnamese-origin teachers in Cambodia honoured on Teachers’ Day The Consulate General of Vietnam in the Cambodian province of Preah Sihanouk in collaboration with a private company has visited two Vietnamese-origin teachers on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).

Society HCM City seeks 1.66b USD to build affordable housing for workers Ho Chi Minh City authorities are seeking 37.6 trillion VND (1.66 billion USD) to build affordable housing for workers over the next five years, of which State revenue will account for no more than 5 percent of the total investment, according to the Department of Construction.

Society Front President calls for heightened awareness in pandemic combat Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, called for strengthened solidarity and heightened awareness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while addressing a memorial ceremony held for COVID-19 dead victims on November 19 night.