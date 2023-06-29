Politics MoIT, China’s market regulation agency strengthen cooperation Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on June 28 met with head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen to discuss ways to further cooperation between the ministry and the administration.

Politics Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5, Engineering Unit Rotation 2 deployed to UN missions A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29 to deploy Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 and Engineering Unit Rotation 2 of Vietnam for peacekeeping operations in the United Nations missions in South Sudan and Abyei.

Politics Prime Minister chairs June law building session The Government convened the monthly specialised session on law building under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.