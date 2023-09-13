PM urges handling of flood consequences in Lao Cai province
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 asked Lao Cai and other northern mountainous localities to mobilise forces to search for those who went missing in flash floods only hours earlier.
Northern mountainous and midland localities are expected to see more rains in the coming days. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
In a dispatch, the leader noted that over the past days, some northern localities experienced heavy rains, which triggered flash floods in Lao Cai, leaving 10 dead and missing so far.
Chinh extended his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and urged the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue, ministers and chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees to stay vigilant, deal with consequences of the natural disaster, and take preparedness measures.
The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said northern mountainous and midland localities are expected to see more rains in the coming days which would cause floods and landslides in low-lying areas.
The localities were asked to keep a close watch on weather conditions, evacuate residents from disaster-prone areas to safer places, and send forces to the dangerous sites to ensure safety of residents and vehicles.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was requested to continue with its weather forecast, and the Ministry of Transport tasked with ensuring traffic safety in affected areas and smooth transportation, especially on main routes.
In the dispatch, the leader also assigned tasks to other relevant ministries and agencies, asking them to coordinate with localities in disaster prevention and control./.