Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) on August 13 visited and presented aid in both cash and kind worth nearly 527 million VND (22,200 USD) to victims of flood-hit areas in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.

The VRC presented 10 million VND (420 USD) each to 40 families whose houses were washed away by floods while necessities were provided for families whose houses were severely damaged.

Besides, the Red Cross Society of Yen Bai province provided two households with seriously ruined houses with one million VND each and necessities. The Red Cross Society of Hoa Binh province donated 50 million VND to share difficulties with the victims of floods in Yen Bai province.

Earlier, heavy downpours caused flash floods and landslides in the northern province of Yen Bai, killing four local people as of August 10. Many houses and farms have been damaged or ruined by landslides.

The floods have caused estimated damage of 102 billion VND in total.

In the upland district of Mu Cang Chai, which suffered the most from the floods, 248 houses were severely damaged, of which, 68 houses were collapsed and washed away, 144 houses were ruined and 36 others had to be relocated.

Amid huge losses of people in flood-hit areas, timely support from the community and society are great encouragements to help them overcome difficulties./.