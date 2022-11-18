Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Ninh Binh needs to continue to strongly renew its growth model, restructure the economy based on the application of science, technology and innovation in association with the synchronous implementation of the province's three breakthroughs, namely digital transformation, human resources and infrastructure, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on November 18.



He made the instruction at a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on the implementation of tasks this year as well as orientations in 2023 and the following years.



He suggested that Ninh Binh develop green, clean and hi-tech industries in the southwestern region, cultural and tourism industries in Hoa Lu and Trang An heritage area, and shift the workforce structure towards greater proportions of labour in urban areas and in industry, tourism and services.



The Government leader requested Ninh Binh to accelerate the formulation of the development master plan of the province for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, concentrating resources on developing socio-economic infrastructure, especially synchronous and modern transport infrastructure.



Administrative reform should be carried out along with improving the business investment environment in order to raise the province's ranking in the provincial competitiveness index (PCI), he said.



The PM said the province should focus on cultural and social development, environmental protection which is in line with economic development, adding that the prevention and fight against corruption and negative phenomena should be strengthened.



It was reported at the meeting that Ninh Binh expects to fulfil all 15 socio-economic development targets set for this year. The province recorded an 8.2% GRDP growth in the first nine months of this year and a 20.9% increase in export revenue. This year is also the first year the province is able to balance its budget.



Ninh Binh is also among localities leading in disbursing public investment capital, with 77.6% of assigned capital implemented.



The same day, the Government leader visited the construction site of the East-West highway, phase 1, which is one of the biggest roads in Ninh Binh, and the automobile factory of Thanh Cong Group in Gian Khau Industrial Park. He held a working session with the management of Thanh Cong group, during which he asked the group to increase the local content of its automobile products, adopt technological innovation, diversify supply chains, and continue to implement measures to protect the environment./.



