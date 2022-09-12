Culture - Sports 2,022 people to perform Xoe dance in Yen Bai A total of 2,022 people will join a Xoe dance performance of the Thai ethnic people on September 24 night when the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai receives the UNESCO certificate for this art genre.

Culture - Sports New rice celebration attracting visitors to Son La Ethnic minority people in Son La province celebrate their Le Mung Com Moi (New Rice Celebration) in the eighth lunar month as their terraced rice fields turn a golden yellow and glitter in the sunshine. The fairyland of the northwestern region attracts a throng of visitors during those days.