Business Central bank pushes others to boost lending from start of New Year The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a directive urging credit institutions to accelerate credit growth from the early months of 2024, a pivotal step toward propelling economic growth.

Business VinFast introduces first right-hand drive electric vehicles Vietnamese automotive manufacturer, VinFast, has officially launched its first right-hand drive electric vehicles for the Indonesian market at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024.

Business Petrol prices rise by over 700 VND per litre Petrol prices were increased by over 700 VND per litre by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, starting from 3 pm on February 15.

Business New policy may have adverse impacts on bancassurance A new regulation on banning commercial banks from selling insurance together with banking services will negatively affect banks’ bancassurance revenue in the future, some analysts have claimed.